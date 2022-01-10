Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,237,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,321 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,415 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITUB opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

