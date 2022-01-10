Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.41 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Service Co. International by 109,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

