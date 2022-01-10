Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.61 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $21,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $496.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.33.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

