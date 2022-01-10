Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,849 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $196.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.50 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

