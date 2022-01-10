Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,602 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

