RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 750.20 ($10.11).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWS shares. reduced their target price on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.11) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.30) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.91) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.11) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:RWS traded down GBX 18.53 ($0.25) on Monday, hitting GBX 573.47 ($7.73). 309,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,662. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 513 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 54.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 622.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.36%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,358.44).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

