Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.78.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 84,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. 501,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.