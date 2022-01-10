SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,554.00

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $245,554.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.73 or 0.07498114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.21 or 1.00221270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

