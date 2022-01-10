Sageworth Trust Co Has $641,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,203,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $79.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

