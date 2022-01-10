Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,740.09 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,721.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,918.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,813.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

