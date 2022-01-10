Sageworth Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

