SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIL. raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.46.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,914 shares of company stock worth $3,331,262. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 253,008 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.