salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,759 shares of company stock worth $117,771,047. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $228.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.33 and its 200-day moving average is $265.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

