Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $23.22 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

About Samsara

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.