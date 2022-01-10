Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.