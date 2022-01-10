Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.84. The stock had a trading volume of 285,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70. IDEX has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.