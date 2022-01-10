Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of SGMO opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

