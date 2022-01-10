Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $65.64 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 104,745 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

