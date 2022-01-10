Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,012.0 days.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $266.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.67. Schindler has a 52-week low of $250.79 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.29.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

