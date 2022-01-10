Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 451,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,520. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

