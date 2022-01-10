Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after buying an additional 1,272,476 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,724,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,065,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 223,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,448,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.17.

