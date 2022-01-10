Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Reliant Wealth Planning’s 4th Largest Position

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 18.1% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning owned 0.37% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $34,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 388,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 174,417 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $51.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.