Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $50.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22.

