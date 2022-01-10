ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Cap of $115.94 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. ScPrime has a market cap of $115.94 million and $736,174.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 141.7% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00006923 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,173,728 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

