Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,545 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 2.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $187.10 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $177.97 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.19 and a 200-day moving average of $297.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

