Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 46,174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of SEE opened at $65.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.