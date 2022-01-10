Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.50. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

