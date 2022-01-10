SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEAS. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.10.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444,715 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

