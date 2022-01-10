SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEAS. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.10.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.48.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444,715 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
