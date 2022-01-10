Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 118.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PII opened at $114.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.