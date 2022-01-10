Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $100.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $80.07 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.