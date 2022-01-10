Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $88.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

