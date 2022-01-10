Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,017,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $65.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

