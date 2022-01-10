Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

GNTX opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.