Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.