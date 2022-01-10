SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 148,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.