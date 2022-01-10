SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SEMR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

SEMR stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

In other SEMrush news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 840,646 shares of company stock worth $18,153,919.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

