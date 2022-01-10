Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $3.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 50,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Senseonics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,554 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 102,000.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

