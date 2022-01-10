Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of SRTS opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a PE ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

