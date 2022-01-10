ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.01

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.01 and last traded at $88.14, with a volume of 1389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 356,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.