Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.77. 7,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,897. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

