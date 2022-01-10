SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 26,658 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 753.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

