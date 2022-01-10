SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $19.89 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

