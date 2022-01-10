SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 190,433 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 190,433 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.72.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

