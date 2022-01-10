SG Americas Securities LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $46.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

