SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $973,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock valued at $279,196,212. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

