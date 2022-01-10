SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,671 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 25.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 29.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,813. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.