SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $60.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.