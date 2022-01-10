Shell Asset Management Co. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 47.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG stock opened at $161.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

