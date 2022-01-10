Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,194 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

