Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 230 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.